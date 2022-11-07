Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady's 'Tremendous' Accomplishment

FOXBORO — Time heals all wounds, and Bill Belichick is in a place where he can pay tribute to his former quarterback as opposed to avoiding discussing a player who isn’t on the current roster.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to enhance his legacy, and on Sunday he became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards and the game-winning 1-yard touchdown with nine seconds left in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The feat, which combines his regular season and postseason yard totals, is a testimony to his legacy and longevity. While appearing on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday morning, Belichick admired the accomplishment.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom,” Belichick said. “A real credit to everything about him, his longevity, his accuracy, consistency, just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment. I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard, just very good at what he does. That’s an amazing stat.”

No one appreciates football history more than Belichick and from the sound of it, he is very impressed with Brady's achievements.

Brady’s in his third season with the Buccaneers and continues to carve his name in the NFL record books. On Sunday, he also completed his 43rd career fourth-quarter comeback. That tied quarterback Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

When it comes to passing, Brady leads all quarterbacks in league history with 87,067 regular season passing yards. Only Drew Brees has exceeded the 80,000-yard mark. In the playoffs, it’s not close. Brady has 13,049 career passing yards. Manning has the second most with 7,339.

“I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. It must be a long way,” Belichick said. “I don’t know how many miles, I have no idea, but that’s a great accomplishment.”

When told 100,000 is 56.8 miles, Belichick responded, “Jeez. Can you imagine?”

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles, and 16 division titles over Brady's 20 seasons in New England from 2000 to 2019, establishing the greatest dynasty in professional sports. While the quarterback and coach didn't part on the best terms when Brady signed with the Bucs in 2020 free agency, the two of them have been more complimentary of their accomplishments than usual as of late.

In fact, just last week the seven-time Super Bowl champion was asked on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.

Brady responded with some lavish praise for his former head coach.

"A remarkable achievement by him and what he’s gone through in his coaching career," Brady said. "In as many years as he’s been coaching and preparing his teams, he’s so deserving of the award. He’s been an amazing coach that I got to play for 20 years. He always has his team prepared. He works incredibly hard, and he’s incredibly deserving of all the accolades that go along with it."

This likely won’t be the last time we hear these two legends heap praise for each other as they finish off their Hall-of-Fame careers.

