Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Will Zach Charbonnet Thrive in Ryan Grubb's Offense?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Entering his second season as part of a tandem with Ken Walker III, what does Zach Charbonnet have in store as a complementary weapon out of the backfield?
Background
Wrapping up a dominant prep career at Oaks Christian School in California with nearly 5,000 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns, Charbonnet participated in the Under Armour All-American game and committed to Michigan as a four-star recruit. As a true freshman, he started seven out of 13 games played in 2019, racking up 725 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. During a COVID-shortened 2020 season for the Wolverines, he only rushed for 124 yards and a score in five games and opted to transfer to UCLA, where he amassed 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground in two seasons with the program. Thanks to that success, the Seahawks invested a second-round pick in the bruising back to pair him with Ken Walker III and as a rookie, he rushed for 462 yards and a touchdown while adding 33 receptions out of the backfield.
Scheme Fit
Offering above average athleticism and bruising power at 214 pounds, Charbonnet has the skill set to succeed both in zone and gap schemes as a runner. As a third down back, while he isn't going to play much outside or in the slot, he has reliable hands and demonstrated decent ability as a pass protector, which could set him up for extended reps in that capacity.
Best Case Scenario
An all-business runner who likes to dish out punishment to defenders and offers solid skills as a pass catcher, Charbonnet proves to be an excellent fit for Ryan Grubb's scheme as an every down back, nearly turning Seattle's backfield distribution into a 50/50 split with Ken Walker III as he rushes for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns.
Worst Case Scenario
While Charbonnet remains a factor as a secondary back and remains ahead of Kenny McIntosh in the rotation, he fails to eclipse his yardage total from his rookie year due to a dynamic season from Walker, who earns the lion's share of the reps as the workhorse back for the Seahawks and limits his teammates opportunities as a result.
What to Expect in 2024
In today's NFL, most teams tend to deploy at least two backs as part of a backfield time share, and after investing a second-round pick in Charbonnet in 2023, he's going to get plenty of opportunities regardless of how Walker performs in the starting role. While both players have some similarities, they do provide the Seahawks offense with contrasting styles, as Charbonnet is more of a downhill, decisive runner than his counterpart and may be the better fit in short yardage and goal line situations as a result.
As part of a "Thunder and Lightning" package for Seattle, as long as he avoids injuries, Charbonnet should be in line for a significant uptick from the 108 carries he logged during his rookie season. From a fantasy perspective, he bears watching as a potential handcuff for Walker due to his proficiency as a tackle-breaking, full steam ahead goal line back, and it would be a significant surprise if he doesn't score at least four or five touchdowns this season as a runner and receiver.
Previous 90-Man Roundups
