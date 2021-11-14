Mason Rudolph Audition Checklist: What Steelers Backup Must Do to Secure Starting Job Next Season

Mason Rudolph is currently the betting favorite to be the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 starter in 2022, seeing that he's the only current Steelers quarterback under contract for next season. With Ben Roethlisberger, unfortunately, landing on the NFL's COVID list, the Oklahoma State product will get a chance to start against the Detroit Lions.

In what could possibly be his last audition of the year, Rudolph needs to check a few boxes in order to prove to the Steelers organization that he's worthy of a chance to win the starting job next season.

Manipulate the Pocket

Through his first nine starts in the NFL, Rudolph's biggest flaw has easily been his pocket awareness. He's made a habit of struggling to navigate through the pocket whenever there's pressure, sometimes even creating additional pressure on himself despite good protection from his offensive line.

Facing off against a struggling pass-rushing unit that's accumulated just 14 total sacks on the season, Rudolph should feel confident working within the pocket and avoiding negative plays. It's even more important to stay ahead of schedule in less than ideal weather conditions, like the projected scenery at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Take Calculated Risks

The Lions are allowing a whopping 9.3 yards per attempt through the air so far this season. According to sharp football, the Lions' defense has allowed an absurd 29 deep completions over 15 yards in the air through their 0-8 start.

Teams have been able to take advantage of this Detroit secondary all year when necessary, something that Rudolph can likely capitalize on if he's willing to push the ball down the field like he was in the 2020 season finale against Cleveland. On the flip side of that, it's important to note the word "calculated" in the headline, which means also taking care of the football.

The one thing that Rudolph can't afford to do is be loose with the football and allow Detroit to turn mistakes into points. There is no doubt that it's a good matchup for the Oklahoma State connection of Rudolph and Washington to potentially hook up for a long touchdown.

Win the Game

Winning this game might just come down to Rudolph stepping in and not losing it first. The Steelers' defense will likely be able to turn Jared Goff and the struggling Lions' offense over multiple times, which might make life easy on the Steelers' offense.

In Rudolph's nine career starts, the Steelers defense has forced an impressive 23 turnovers and that trend should continue Sunday. As cliché as it sounds, if Rudolph wants the Steelers to think of him as a starter in this league, he must first show them that he can be relied upon to win games. A home showcase against the 0-8 Lions is a dream of an opportunity for the former 3rd round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Rudolph could improve to 6-4 all-time with a win against the Lions at Heinz Field on Sunday. If he's able to keep himself clean in the pocket, push the ball down the field a bit and avoid the disastrous game-changing turnovers, he has a great chance of helping the Steelers extend their four-game winning streak. If he does that, he just might be the Steelers opening day starter in 2022.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

How Ben Roethlisberger Can Return From COVID-19 List

Ben Roethlisberger OUT vs. Lions

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Lions Game

Five Burning Questions: Steelers vs Lions

Kenny Pickett, Future Steelers QB?

Steelers Avoid Major Injuries Ahead of Lions Game