Lions Inactives vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Lions have made five players inactive for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Linebacker Austin Bryant, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Jamaal Williams, linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive end Kevin Strong will not playa against the Steelers.
Williams is dealing with a thigh injury and did not practice throughout the week. Kicker Austin Seibert is also out with a hip injury, moving practice squad Ryan Santoso up for the game.
The Lions did have left tackle Taylor Decker active against the Steelers. Decker's presence will move first-round pick Penei Sewell back to the right side.
Check out the Steelers inactives here.
