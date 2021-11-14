Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How Ben Roethlisberger Can Return From COVID-19 List

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback won't play against the Lions.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, removing him from the team's roster for Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. 

    While the Steelers will now operate through Mason Rudolph this weekend, but the return of Roethlisberger shouldn't be much of a wait. 

    Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, this is how the Steelers quarterback can return to the team.

    • If asymptotic, test negative twice within a 24-hour span.
    • If symptomatic, test negative twice within a 24-hour span and be symptom-free for 48 hours. 
    • If showing symptoms, can return after 10 days.

    The Steelers travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 11. The team typically travels on Saturdays for Sunday games but Roethlisberger traveling separately if needed likely wouldn't be an issue. 

