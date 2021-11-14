James Farrior Shares Best Memories With Steelers, Hall of Honor Emotions

The Pittsburgh Steelers legendary linebacker gives his thoughts on joining the all-time greats.

PITTSBURGH -- James Farrior waited four years in the NFL before heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. At the time, it was simply a signing of an inside linebacker, but what it turned into was one of the most historic moves in franchise history.

Farrior spent the next nine seasons earning two Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections, Steelers MVP and winning two Super Bowls.

In Week 10, Farrior will be inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor as a member of the 2020 class. Prior to kickoff, he shared his favorite moments with the organization and what it feels like to be included as one of the greatest to play in black and gold.

