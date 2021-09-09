Texans Trade Draws Mixed Responses From Players

In just seven months in charge of the Houston Texans, general manager Nick Caserio has left no stone unturned when it comes to building their 2021 roster.

As it stands, with the Texans now on the verge of trading cornerback Bradley Roby to the New Orleans Saints, Caserio is set to complete his 176th transaction since February 5.

Making so many moves is an easy way to fuel opinions. For proof? Look at third-year Texans safety Lonnie Johnson, who responded to the news of Roby's trade on Twitter by saying: "Shit krazy and I don’t understand it but go spin bro."

By comparison, two of Johnson's elder teammates showed that perhaps with age and experience comes a better understanding that while the NFL is driven by passionate players and a love for the game, ultimately it is a business.

"Over my years in the NFL, you kind of learn to control what you can control, and that’s in the locker room as well, too," quarterback Tyrod Taylor said “Some of the things are above you. You have to trust management, trust the coaches that they’re doing the things that they need to do to make our team the best that it can (be). We rely on that leadership."

Naturally, this rhetoric of controlling what you can control won't soften the blow of losing a friend. But, as the veterans pointed out, you cannot let anything distract you from your work.

"We’re playing this game, we all know it’s a business," wide receiver Brandin Cooks said. "We just got to focus on doing our job, and those type of things, those decisions, we got to leave in the hands of the organization and Nick and his staff. We got to continue to focus on the task at hand."

That’s a mindset mirrored by Taylor...

"Things happen across this league," Taylor said. "Things happen in the building that necessarily might be over your head, but you can’t let it take your focus away from playing the game."

The revolving door at NRG Stadium has been more active in the past seven months than ever before, and there's no reason to believe that will stop.

With that in mind, players had better become used to repeating to themselves 'control what you can control' and 'trust the process.'

