Former Texans WR Danny Amendola Retires
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Danny Amendola has had one of the more notable journeys as an NFL player.
While at Texas Tech, Amendola played 50 games in four seasons from 2004 to 2007, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2007. In that time, he collected 204 receptions for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns, all while averaging 11 yards per catch.
Those numbers weren't good enough for him to be selected in the 2008 NFL Draft, but he was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and placed on the practice squad. Amendola was featured on that season's HBO special Hard Knocks.
Amendola was cut and signed by the Eagles through 2009 and was placed on their practice squad before joining the Rams in September of 2009.
Amendola then found his way with the New England Patriots and a five-year contract worth $28 million in 2013 and won a pair of Super Bowls and a spot on the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.
Amendola then went on to play for the Dolphins (2018), Lions (2019-2020), and Texans (2021) before announcing his retirement on Monday.
Last season with the Texans, Amendola played in eight games, catching 24 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns.
Amendola reportedly considered retirement after the 2017 season while speaking to ESPN, but didn't consider his time to be done:
"I want to play football for some more time. I'm not done yet. Wherever that may be, whatever it is, wherever it is. I want to play football at a high level. this is where it's going to be, so I love it here.
"I'm going to try to make this team and try to fulfill my role, whatever that may be. Try to expand my role, whatever that may be. Try to be here for my teammates and try to win games. That's why I am here."
Amendola is expected to consider offers from networks regarding a broadcasting career.
