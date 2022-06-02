Baylor Coach Dave Aranda Sees 'Fiery' Mentality in Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre could be the steal of the draft for the Houston Texans, and Dave Aranda has seen first-hand why

HOUSTON -- First- and early second-round prospects are expected to start sooner rather than later in their careers. The hope is that rookie safety Jalen Pitre can find his way into the starting lineup at one of the two spots up for grabs in Lovie Smith's defense for the Houston Texans.

Pitre, the 37th overall pick in the 2022 draft, shined during his final season at Baylor. An All-American hybrid defender who can play both linebacker and safety, scouts have often compared him to standouts such as Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker.

For Baylor coach Dave Aranda, he sees the first of a new kind of player making their debut in the pros.

“I think Jalen is a pot that’s been brewing for a while,” Aranda said Tuesday at the Houston Touchdown Club event. “There’s a fire inside of that man that he lit long ago. For it to stay lit is way impressive after everything that he’s been through. … A lot of it was finding all that was right in Jalen and letting him kind of do that.”

Pitre was the catalyst for the Bears' defensive turnaround under Aranda in 2021. The only player to remain committed to the program after the Art Briles lawsuit, both Matt Rhule and Aranda leaned on him to be a leader from the get-go.

Both coaches found niche roles for the 5-11, 200-pound defensive back. For Rhule's defense, he played more of the traditional box safety that would primarily defend the run while playing in zone. In Aranda's look, he served as the team's STAR defender, somewhat of a tweener of linebacker and safety.

Call the position whatever you wish, but production is all that mattered. Pitre led the Big 12 with 18 tackles for losses while also tallying 76 total tackles, seven pass breakups, three sacks, two interceptions and had three fumble recoveries. For his efforts, he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

"They used him a little bit inside in the slot," Texans GM Nick Caserio said of Pitre's versatility following the selection. "He played safety, so he has some position versatility. I think he might have a role in the kicking game. Tough, instinctive football player, loves playing football. His energy was infectious when he was in the building."

So far through OTAs, Pitre has worked reps at a variety of positions. He's played in the two-high look while also lining up in the box. There's been more than one occasion where he's played inside as the team's nickel defender when running a three-safety look.

Smith said that OTAs won't be sign of who is viewed as a starter or depth piece. Pitre will continue to work with both units while also trying to carve out a role on special teams.

A player Pitre could learn from is new Texans defensive MJ Stewart. Similar to the Bears' defender, Stewart played both nickel defender and safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns.

Smith said last month that Pitre has been a '"sponge" in practice with how much knowledge he's soaked up in such a short time.

"Very bright, athletic, all those things, but he needs reps," Smith said. "Offseason work helps those guys so much, and that local flavor is good also.”

The Texans will close phase two of Voluntary OTAs on Friday. They will begin phase three starting on Tuesday, June 7.