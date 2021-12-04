Sources: Texans Make Decision on Cooks, Signing 2 Others

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is primed to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after dealing with an illness this week, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Cooks returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooks is officially listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is signing with the Texans after visiting the AFC South franchise on Friday, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. And Jonathan Owens is coming up to the varsity.

Dorsett was cut this week from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

Dorsett, 28, is a former Indianapolis Colts first-round draft pick from Miami.

He has also played for the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In 2018, Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and one touchdown in a game against the Texans.

For his career, Dorsett has caught 124 passes for 1,634 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Texans are signing safety and special-teams contributor Owens to the 53-man roster from their practice squad, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Texans veteran safety Terrence Brooks injured his hamstring against the New York Jets.

A former undrafted free agent from Missouri Western, Owens has been with the Texans for the past three seasons after signing with the Arizona Cardinals out of college.

The boyfriend of Olympic champion Simone Biles, Owens has one tackle this season and had a 26-yard kickoff return last season.

He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.

the Texans also signed Tremon Smith, a special-teams standout to a one-year extension.