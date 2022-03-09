Sleeping On Seattle: Seahawks Want Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

The Seattle Seahawks have entered the chat in a Deshaun Watson trade scenario this offseason

HOUSTON -- The Seattle Seahawks weren't a team initially interested in acquiring a quarterback this offseason. But they now could be the front-runners in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes if the Houston Texans are willing to listen - and if Watson is willing to waive his trade-veto clause.

According to Pro Football Network, Seattle is now exploring its options in adding the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback following the trade of Russell Wilson. Wilson was shipped to the Denver Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players.

Watson currently is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. He is set to undergo his first deposition in connection of the lawsuits while the Harris County district attorney will present her case to the grand jury in Houston that could entail criminal charges against the 26-year-old.

Sources have told TexansDaily.com that the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders remain interested in adding Watson this offseason. Carolina, which owns the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, does not have the overall draft capital to add Watson in one draft.

Washington, which is adamant about adding a veteran quarterback this offseason, continues to do its due diligence here. The Commanders have picks in the first (No. 11), second (No. 42) and third (No. 73) round that could made available.

Seattle also has the draft capital. Currently the Seahawks own the No. 9 pick, two second-round picks (No. 40 from the Broncos and No. 41) and a third-round selection (No. 72).

The Seahawks could also offer a proven player. Receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could be made available via a trade, as could linebacker Jordyn Brooks or safety Jamal Adams.

When asked last week in Indianapolis of Watson's status, new Texans coach Lovie Smith was noncommittal, but added that both parties would "benefit from the situation" in the long run.

"I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," Smith said. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else.

"I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

Caserio is looking least three first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and a proven player in exchange for Watson. Houston also is willing to trade left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal for the right price.