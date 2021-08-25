Taylor Terminated: Texans Cut Veteran WR

Taywan Taylor is no longer a member of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are cutting veteran wide receiver Taywan Taylor, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Taylor was with the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons after being traded from the Tennessee Titans.

A former Titans third-round draft pick, Taylor played in six games and was targeted twice with no receptions on 51 snaps for the Browns.

In 2018 with Tennessee, the former Western Kentucky standout caught a career-high 37 passes for 466 yards.

For his career, he has 53 receptions for 697 yards and two touchdowns and an average of 13.2 yards per catch.

The battle for the final wide receiver is inching closer and closer. For now, four spots seem to be safe entering the final week of the preseason, with veterans Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley likely to earn the first-team reps.

Rookie wide receiver Nico Collins has been the biggest surprise of Texans' training camp, meaning he'll be fighting for early reps soon. Acquired via trade prior to the start of camp, fourth-year pro Anthony Miller will be on the final 53-man squad.

The status of Miller for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains in question. The former Chicago Bears starter has not practiced since leaving with a shoulder injury against the Green Bay Packers.

Veteran All-Pro returner Andre Roberts will also take one spot, though his role will be on special teams instead of the passing game.

The likely final two spots come down to Chris Moore, Keke Coutee, Alex Erickson and Jordan Veasy. Of the four, Erickson continues to impress in the slot and adds value as a depth punt returner. Coutee, a fourth-year veteran, has also worked with the first-team offense in the slot.

Moore, who worked with Texans head coach David Culley in Baltimore, adds value to the outside, but remains a part of the third-team offense.

The Texans will play in their final preseason game Saturday at NRG Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Taylor gone, this will be the final chance for those on the bubble to solidify their case to make the final 53 come August 31.

