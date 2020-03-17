State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Texans sign defensive back Eric Murray to a three-year deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have continued a busy day by signing free-agent defensive Eric Murray. Murray played with the Cleveland Browns and it will be a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million with the Texans. 

Murray was a 4th round pick (106th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. Spending three seasons with the Chiefs, Murray was drafted as a cornerback and was converted to safety to find playing time.

Before the 2019 season, Murray was traded to the Browns for defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.

For the Browns in 2019, Murray appeared in 9 games (4 starts) and posted 24 total tackles, 1 sack, and a pass deflection.

For his career, Murray appeared in 54 total games with 123 total tackles and has 8 pass deflections and an interception. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans send DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson

The Houston Texans send wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

by

ShawnBradley

A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

The Houston Texans have brought back quarterback A.J. McCarron for the 2020 season. McCarron announced the signing on his Instagram.

Patrick D. Starr

DeAndre Hopkins says it's "nothing personal" about his exit from the Texans

Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins thanks the Houston Texans and the fans for supporting him since arriving in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans players react to the DeAndre Hopkins trade to the Cardinals

The Houston Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and the Texans' players were caught off guard about the blockbuster trade.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade for Cardinals David Johnson in blockbuster deal

The Houston Texans have landed running back David Johnson in a trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade of DeAndre Hopkins flips the franchise heading into 2020

The Houston Texans sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in a trade and now the organization will be searching for answers.

Patrick D. Starr

Report: Texans exploring the availability of Cardinals David Johnson

The Houston Texans are one of four teams exploring a trade of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.

Patrick D. Starr

Free Agency Primer: Texans looking for clear cut value

The Houston Texans are preparing for the 2020 season and they are primed to be aggressive heading into the new league year.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: What the return of Bradley Roby means for the Texans

The Houston Texans welcomed back cornerback Bradley Roby with a three year deal worth $36 million. Now he is back for at least the next three season, we take a look at what it means for the Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans agree to a three year deal with Bradley Roby

The Houston Texans have agreed to a three year deal with cornerback Bradley Roby worth $36 million.

Patrick D. Starr