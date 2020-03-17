Texans sign defensive back Eric Murray to a three-year deal

The Houston Texans have continued a busy day by signing free-agent defensive Eric Murray. Murray played with the Cleveland Browns and it will be a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million with the Texans.

Murray was a 4th round pick (106th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. Spending three seasons with the Chiefs, Murray was drafted as a cornerback and was converted to safety to find playing time.

Before the 2019 season, Murray was traded to the Browns for defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah.

For the Browns in 2019, Murray appeared in 9 games (4 starts) and posted 24 total tackles, 1 sack, and a pass deflection.

For his career, Murray appeared in 54 total games with 123 total tackles and has 8 pass deflections and an interception.

