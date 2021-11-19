After Watching From the Sidelines, Patrick Peterson is Excited to Get Back to Action

The Vikings cornerback was miserable about not being able to help his team while he recovered from a hamstring injury.

11 years into his incredible NFL career, Patrick Peterson had never missed a single game due to injury. He hadn't missed any games, period, until a six-week suspension for a PED violation in 2019. Throughout his decade with the Arizona Cardinals, Peterson became known for his unusual durability at a physically-demanding position, showing up healthy every week and ready to play.

Because he had never been injured beyond a minor sprained ankle, Peterson didn't even know what happened when he got finally got hurt this year. It was late in the Vikings' Week 6 victory over the Panthers, and he was running with Carolina receiver D.J. Moore up the sideline. All of a sudden, Peterson pulled up and felt a strange sensation in the upper part of his leg.

"Honestly, I couldn’t tell you [what happened]," the veteran cornerback said. "I was just trying to defend the route and my wheel blew out on me. That’s all I could tell you. I looked at the play a bunch of times and felt like I was in pretty good position. The next thing you know, my body kind of went out of whack. I don’t know if it was from over-striding or what it could have been."

Having never pulled a hamstring before, Peterson initially assumed it was a cramp. But it didn't heal quickly like a cramp would, and further tests confirmed that it was a hamstring issue. Peterson wound up heading to injured reserve for the first time in his career, knocking him out for at least three games.

He could've mostly stayed away from the team as he recovered. Instead, Peterson embraced his opportunity to do everything he could to help his teammates out and remain present even while he was unable to suit up on Sundays. He dove into preparation each week like he would've if he were playing, helping Cameron Dantzler, Bashaud Breeland, and the other corners get ready.

"It definitely was tough for me, but I think for me, the easiest way to not lose focus or not lose engagement was continuing to study as if I was playing," Peterson said. "I just wanted to be around the guys and let them know I’m still here to help you guys, I’m still here to motivate you, and whatever you need from me, I’m still here for you guys. Helping the young guys with a couple of nuggets I could give them throughout the week of preparation to help them play a little bit faster, to go out there and be successful on the field. It definitely was miserable, something I’ve never had to do before, but thank God it’s over."

Peterson showed up early every day to do rehab and treatment for his hamstring. That allowed him to be around his teammates all day, stepping into a bit of coaching role. He warmed up and stretched with the team before every practice, and traveled to all three games the Vikings played while he was on IR. And instead of just standing on the sidelines watching the game, Peterson requested a headset and got to hear all of the defensive playcalls and discussion between coaches.

He said seeing the game from the sideline for the first time gave him a new perspective. It slowed the game down a bit and allowed him to see things differently.

"I understand how Coach [Zimmer] calls the game throughout the flow of the game," Peterson said. "You know, kind of get a beat, trying to get a feel for the offense and understand how you want to call certain defenses, understand when you want to send pressure. When you’re in the game, you can’t really hear the calls. You’re just waiting for the call to come out, so being on the sideline and able to hear the call and hear him relay the message to Nick [Vigil] or Anthony [Barr] or whoever the backer is in that game, it was a lot more eye-opening for me to understand and kind of see where coach is coming from when he calls certain things."

Even though Peterson remained present and active, it killed him not to be out there. The first two games he missed were heartbreaking Vikings losses, 20-16 to the Cowboys and 34-31 in overtime to the Ravens. The Cowboys loss — a game in which the Vikings allowed 360 passing yards — ended on Dantzler getting beat for a game-winning touchdown. The Ravens game was decided, in part, by Kris Boyd giving up a bunch of late completions to Marquise Brown.

He's just one player, but it's not crazy to think the Vikings go at least 1-1 and maybe 2-0 in that stretch with a healthy Peterson. Fortunately, they bounced back and found a way to close out a game against the Chargers this past weekend to avoid a three-game losing streak without their top corner.

"I definitely wish I was out there," he said. "I felt that if I was in that position, I could have made the play, or prevented the touchdown, or whatever the case may be. Being in the league for ten years and never missing a game due to injuries, it just didn't sit well with me."

It isn't a guarantee that Peterson returns this week to play against the Packers, but it's looking like that will be the case. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and didn't suffer any setbacks. He says he's feeling great, but he doesn't have full say in the decision, as Mike Zimmer and head trainer Eric Sugarman will be involved as well. In all likelihood, if Peterson doesn't have a setback during Friday's practice, he'll be activated from IR and will make his return just in time to see a lot of Davante Adams on Sunday.

“I think he’s looked good," co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer said. "He’s working back into his conditioning and all that. We challenged him today on a couple long balls and he covered them well. I think he looks like he’s ready to go."

After his first injury absence in 11 years of playing in the NFL, you can bet Peterson is fired up and ready to get back to doing what he does best.

