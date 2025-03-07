Bayern Munich vs Bochum: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich takes on relegation-threatened Bochum at the Allianz Arena this weekend in a match to celebrate Bayern Munich's 125th anniversary.
The sides have faced each other in the Bundesliga on seventy-five occasions, meeting for the first time in 1971. Bayern has come out favorably in the majority, winning fifty-five games, compared to Bochum's eleven, with sixteen draws.
Let's look at five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and VFL Bochum ahead of this Saturday's game.
September 23, 2023: Bayern Munich 7-0 VFL Bochum
A Harry Kane hat-trick helped Bayern Munich thrash Bochum last season in this fixture.
Bayern were 4-0 up before half-time, with goals from Eric Choupo-Moting, Mathis De Ligt, Leroy Sane, and Kane's first of the day.
The goals continued into the second half, with Kane completing his hat-trick and Mathys Tel getting on the scoresheet.
February 18, 2024: VFL Bochum 3-2 Bayern Munich
In a famous win at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion, VFL Bochum came from behind to defeat Bayern Munich 3-2 last season.
After Jamal Musiala gave Bayern an early lead, Asano and Schlotterbeck turned the game around to give Bochum a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
Significant Bayern pressure followed after the break, but in the 77th minute, a flailing Dayot Upamecano arm caught Schlotterbeck in the box, earning a second yellow card and conceding a penalty. Stöger converted to make it 3-1. Harry Kane pulled one back in stoppage time, but Bochum held on to secure the three points.
October 4, 2008: Bayern Munich 3-3 VFL Bochum
Jürgen Klinsmann's Bayern side were made to settle for just a point after a sensational comeback from Bochum at the Allianz Arena.
A goal from center-back Daniel Van Buyten and a brace from Zé Roberto meant Bayern was leading 3-1 heading into the last ten minutes. However, Bochum struck twice in two minutes through goals from Cristoph Dabrowski and substitute Dennis Grote.
Two points were dropped for Bayern, the same number of points they would go on to finish the season behind Wolfsburg, who ended as champions that year.
February 12, 2022: VFL Bochum 4-2 Bayern Munich
After an early goal from Robert Lewandowski, Bochum stunned Bayern Munich, scoring four first-half goals to lead 4-1 at halftime.
Antwi Adjei equalized five minutes after Lewandowski's opener before Upamecano handled the ball in the box to give away a penalty.
Former Brighton striker Jürgen Locadia scored from the spot to give Bochum the lead on 38 minutes. Two more goals followed within six minutes from Cristian Gamboa and Gerrit Holmann to give the side a remarkable first-half lead. Despite another Lewandowski goal, Bayern couldn't amount a second-half comeback.
September 18, 2021: Bayern Munich 7-0 VFL Bochum
Despite winning the reverse fixture during the 2021/22 season, VFL Bochum was demolished at the Allianz Arena, losing 7-0.
Joshua Kimmich scored a rare brace, while Sane, Gnabry, Lewandowski and Choupo-Moting also got in on the act.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bochum
Joshua Kimmich Breaks Silence on Bayern Munich Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumors
Bayern Munich Provide Manuel Neuer Injury Update
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer Becomes Second Goalkeeper to Reach Champions League Milestone