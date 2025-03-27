Inter's Pavard Previews Champions League Clash With Former Club Bayern Munich
Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard will come up against his former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month.
Two of Europe's biggest and most historic clubs will do battle in the quarter-finals after impressive displays in the Round of 16. Inter comfortably beat Feyenoord, whilst Bayern swatted fellow Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen aside.
Pavard spent four years playing for Bayern and became a key part of the team, but he opted to join Inter in a $34m deal in 2023 and has since struggled for consistent fitness while in Italy.
As it stands, he is fit enough to play a role against Bayern, with the first leg taking place on April 8 at the Allianz Arena and the return leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 16.
The Frenchman spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about returning to his former club, and he explained that he still has many friends there but is committed to winning with his current team.
I still have a lot of friends there. From Coman and Upamecano to Raphaël Guerreiro. [My France teammate] Olise also signed there. I grew a lot there over four wonderful years and won everything. But now, I’m defending the colours of the Nerazzurri. It will be a very balanced tie, 50/50. Whoever defends better will win.- Benjamin Pavard
In terms of how the tie will pan out, Pavard admitted that Inter will find itself under pressure, given the quality of Bayern's attackers.
Bayern love possession, and they attack with quality down the flanks - from Gnabry to Sané. We’ll have to keep our heads when we have the ball and be prepared to resist them defensively. There will be moments where we have to suffer. But we’ll have our chances.- Benjamin Pavard
Having suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, Pavard is in a good patch right now at Inter and has been starting regularly as Simone Inzaghi's side attempts to win Serie A.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Liverpool Rumored To Be Harry Kane's Likely Premier League Destination
Philipp Lahm Pinpoints Thomas Tuchel Issue That Could End His England Stint Early
Bayern Munich Receive Devastating Updates Regarding Injuries to Two Key Players
Bayern Munich to Consider Move for Two Bundesliga Strikers as Harry Kane's Backup