Celtic vs Bayern Munich Champions League Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Although it wasn't the path they wanted, Bayern Munich will play Celtic in an intriguing two-leg playoff in the Champions League. The winner will advance to the Round of 16.
Bayern beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the final league phase game, but the 3-0 loss to Feyenoord in the previous match dented their chances of a top-eight finish. However, the win did cement their top-seed ranking, meaning they would play at home in the second leg of the playoffs.
Celtic scored an 89th-minute goal in Matchday 7 of the UCL league phase against Young Boys, which guaranteed a playoff spot. In the final game, they lost 4-2 to Aston Villa, resulting in a home game in the first leg.
Bayern is expecting a tough first leg, with Celtic Park one of the most hostile atmospheres in Europe. The Bavarian side last played at Celtic in 2011, grinding out a 2-1 victory. Head coach Vincent Kompany expects the same but is excited about playing in a great atmosphere.
Both teams have been unbeaten since their Champions League Matchday 8 games. Celtic scored 14 goals in three games, while Bayern scored seven goals in two games. Thus, we should see goals over the two games.
Bayern Munich Team News vs Celtic
Bayern is set to be without Joao Palhinha for the trip to Scotland, with Kompany expecting him not to be on the plane. The Portuguese midfielder is suffering from an illness, which also prevented him from being featured against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.
Left-back Alphonso Davies is still out with a hamstring injury. However, Hiroki Ito is reportedly training with the first team and could be in contention to be selected.
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Date
Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2025
Celtic vs Bayern Munich Start Time
Time: 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. PST, and 8:00 p.m. local time
How To Watch & Live Stream Celtic vs Bayern Munich in The Bundesliga
United States: Paramount+
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN,
Australia: Stan Sport
