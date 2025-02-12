Bayern Munich

Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup For UEFA Champions League Clash

Confirmed starting line up for the Celtic vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League clash.

Apratim Banerjee

Bayern Munich take on Celtic away in their UEFA Champions League knockout stage play off clash. The first leg takes place at Celtic Park on February 12.

It's a crucial outing at a tricky ground. Bayern are keen to avoid an upset defeat at all costs as Vincent Kompany's side look to proceed to the next round of the competition.

Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the contest. Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, and others are starting the clash.

Bayern Munich starting XI vs Celtic

1. Manuel Neuer

2. Dayot Upamecano

6. Joshua Kimmich

8. Leon Goretzka

9. Harry Kane

10. Leroy Sane

15. Eric Dier

17. Michael Olise

22. Raphael Guerreiro

27. Konrad Laimer

42. Jamal Musiala

