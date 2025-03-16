Bayern Munich Legends React to the Sad Passing of Former Club Executive Dr. Fritz Scherer
Sad news coming out of Bayern Munich as former President Dr. Fritz Scherer has passed away at the age of 85. The former treasurer and honorary vice-president was involved with the club for over 30 years and had been a club member since July 1, 1971.
Dr. Fritz Scherer served as treasurer of FC Bayern from 1979 to 1985. He later became president in 1994, replacing Willi O. Hoffmann.
Current FC Bayern Munich president and former player Uli Hoeneß lead the tributes.
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Fritz Scherer. FC Bayern will always hold his memory in the highest honour. Fritz Scherer was loyally associated with the club for decades and with him as president, key decisions were made for this club, without which FC Bayern would never be where it is today. Fritz Scherer was an architect of today's FC Bayern. Many thanks for everything!- Herbert Hainer - FC Bayern President
How Fritz Scherer and I started at FC Bayern together in 1979, he as treasurer, I as manager: back then, the club had a turnover of 12 million marks - today it is around 950 million euros.... He always had an open ear for everyone, he has always done FC Bayern good with his calmness, objectivity and expertise. With him as president, our club entered new spheres, and he always remained a loyal companion of FC Bayern later in life.- Uli Hoeneß
Our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and all those who knew him. May his legacy be remembered with respect and admiration.
