Bayern Munich Star On-Loan at Tottenham Hotspur Clashes with Fans After Defeat (Video)
French forward Mathys Tel clashed with Tottenham Hotspur fans earlier after his side lost 2-0 to Fulham in the Premier League.
Tel is on loan to the London club from Bayern Munich, signing in January until the end of the season. However, on just his sixth appearance, he has come face to face with angry Spurs fans.
In a video shared by X account Spurs Army, Tel is seen speaking to the away fans, videoed saying, "We need to be together."
It appears that the Tottenham fans were frustrated with the performance but appreciated Tel coming over to talk to them.
The 2-0 loss meant it was three games without a win in the league, and although Ange Postecoglou's side progressed to the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, there is lots of unrest at the club.
It is still unknown if Tel will be sold in the summer after his loan spell. Bayern wanted to keep the player in January, but the pull of more playing time meant a loan move.
Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United were other clubs linked with the 19-year-old, but he chose Tottenham; they are also keen to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
