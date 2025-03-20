Bayern Munich Set to Challenge Tottenham for Fenerbahce Teenage Standout
Bayern Munich could be looking to add more young talent to its squad this summer transfer window, one that can bolster its defense.
The Turkish media suggests that Bayern Munich are the latest club to show interest in Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek.
Fanatik reports that Bayern Munich are tracking Akcicek and sent a scout to watch him last weekend during Fenerbahce’s Super Lig match against Samsunspor.
Although Bayern Munich officials couldn't watch Yusuf in the Samsunspor match, they plan to continue following him in the future.
Moreover, the report suggests the youngster could be on the move to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keeping an eye on the 19-year-old.
With other clubs showing interest recently, reports over the past week suggest Fenerbahce are looking to improve his current contract and are prepared to offer him a significant pay raise.
Akcicek has played 15 matches under Mourinho this season, scoring twice. His contract with the Yellow Canaries runs until June 2028.
