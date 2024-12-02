Mohamed Salah Open To One-Year Contract Extension At Liverpool, But Player's Frustration Growing Amid PSG Interest
According to a report, Mohamed Salah would be open to a one-year contract extension at Liverpool.
The Egyptian is out of contract next summer and can talk to overseas clubs about a potential free transfer from the start of January.
That has left Reds supporters concerned that their talisman could bring to an end his glittering career at Anfield at the end of the season if a solution cannot be found in the coming weeks.
Salah's form shows no signs of slowing down, and his 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 matches have been key to Liverpool's fantastic start to the season.
His frustration concerning his contract situation has been evident in recent weeks, and he even admitted after last week's victory over Southampton that he was 'more out than in' when quizzed on his future.
Rumours of late had suggested the stumbling block in negotiations has been the length of contract Salah desired, but The Athletic reports that he would be open to a deal giving him one further year at Anfield, taking him until the summer of 2026.
Whilst that appears to be a positive development, the outlet also suggests, however, that the player's frustration is growing at the way this is being handled by the hierarchy at the club, and is unconvinced they will meet the terms he expects.
In a warning to chiefs at Liverpool, on Sunday evening, L'Equipe reported that PSG were in talks with Salah's camp over a potential move. Whilst the Ligue 1 outfit have since denied this, there will be many potential suitors for a player who maintains his status amongst the World's best.
Salah's priority appears to be to stay at the club he has served so well since 2017, with the desire and belief still there to continue to break records and help the club challenge for the biggest trophies.
A timely resolution is now needed to bring this to a close to ensure that matters off the field do not derail the fabulous start to the season under new Head Coach Arne Slot.