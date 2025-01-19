Real Madrid Winger Attracts The Attention Of Liverpool and Top Bundesliga Clubs
While Liverpool have not been very active in the January transfer window, if new deals cannot be agreed, they will face the tremendous task of replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah in the summer window.
Rumors about Salah’s departure continue to circulate, and without an official statement from Liverpool confirming his extension, speculation about who could replace the Egyptian King continues as well.
READ MORE: Darwin Nunez Makes New Liverpool Pledge After Brace In Premier League Win Over Brentford
Héctor Andreu reported for Spanish publication Fichajes that Liverpool have been monitoring Real Madrid’s Brahim Díaz while being aware Salah will likely leave the club at the end of the season.
The report stated that head coach Arne Slot is looking for a skillful and creative winger, and he believes Díaz is a perfect fit for that profile.
Liverpool aren’t the only clubs interested in the Moroccan winger, though. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also reported to be interested in Díaz.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Outlines Liverpool Plans For Remainder Of The January Transfer Window
Real Madrid’s winger has yet to establish himself as a key player under manager Carlo Ancelotti, which has alerted Liverpool, Dortmund, and Bayern.
Díaz primarily plays as a right-winger but can play across the front line and as an attacking midfielder. So far, he has registered two goals and two assists in La Liga this season.
It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a move for Díaz this summer, but if Salah leaves the club, the Reds will need to find a worthy replacement.