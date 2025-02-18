Gary Lineker Names PSG As One Of The Five Strongest Teams Left In The Champions League
PSG will look to book its place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on February 19. They face Brest, taking a 3-0 lead into the second leg playoff at the Parc des Princes.
After an average start to the campaign, picking up four points from a possible 15, the Parisians have won its last four.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, former soccer player Gary Lineker picked the strongest five teams left in the Champions League. PSG was one of those, ahead of Arsenal and Barcelona.
Obviously, Liverpool, probably Real Madrid if they go through, but Man City would be up there as well. Then I would go Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. PSG are much-improved; if you said they could win it at the start of the season, I would have said, “No, I can’t see it.”- Gary Lineker
It shows how much Paris Saint-Germain has improved during the season after a poor start to the tournament.
His fellow podcast host Alan Shearer, another England soccer legend, believes it's the most well-rounded PSG has been for some time.
They are more of a team than we’ve seen for a long time. Whether they’ve got enough to go all the way, I’m not so sure, but they could be dark horses.- Alan Shearer
If PSG advances into the Round of 16, as expected, they will have a tough matchup. The Parisians will face Liverpool or Barcelona, a true test of their tournament credentials.
