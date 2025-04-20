Ludovic Giuly Warns PSG To Fix Key Issue Before Arsenal Semifinal Clash
Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will clash in the UEFA Champions League semifinal, and a ticket to the final will be on the line. Moreover, this matchup will be a rematch of the league phase contest, which saw the Gunners win 2-0.
Nonetheless, it’s a different French side as the Ligue 1 club eliminated Liverpool and Aston Villa on their way to the semifinal. Now, they’ll look to advance past a third Premier League club, but there are aspects of this matchup that PSG should be concerned about.
Ludovic Giuly, a former player for PSG and FC Barcelona, among others, spoke to Le Parisien about the Arsenal-PSG clash. He said he was very excited to see this great matchup, calling it the best semifinal on the schedule compared to the one between Inter Milan and Barcelona. His only concern is the number of goals PSG have conceded (via Paris Fans).
[PSG should not] concede as many goals as against Aston Villa (four in two matches). This will make it three straight knockout matches against English sides. OK, they shut down Liverpool, but they really struggled against Aston Villa, who are much weaker than Arsenal. PSG should definitely not assume they’re already in the final. Arsenal are truly at the same level.- Ludovic Giuly
Moreover, Giuly believes PSG need to tighten up defensively because Gianluigi Donnarumma won’t be there to bail them out as the Italian made crucial saves against Aston Villa.
I know I’m insisting, but I think PSG are conceding a few too many goals, and Donnarumma won’t always be able to save the team. If Paris want to go through, they’ll need to tighten up their defense. But for those who love beautiful football and teams that like to control possession, this is going to be a treat. It’s going to be fantastic.- Ludovic Giuly
