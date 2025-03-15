Every PSG Player Who Has Been Called Up for Their National Side in March
PSG has always had top international players at the club, more than ever over the last several seasons. This means that Luis Enrique will have a quiet training ground after this weekend as players join up with their national sides.
Paris Saint-Germain has 17 players representing nine countries at three levels over the international break. Six players representing France at senior, U21, and U19 levels will be away from the club. That included Desire Doue, who earned his first call-up to the Le Bleus senior team.
Every PSG Player Selected By Their Nations
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)
- Désiré Doué (France)
- Bradley Barcola (France)
- Ousmane Dembélé (France)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
- Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
- Nuno Mendes (Portugal)
- João Neves (Portugal)
- Vitinha (Portugal)
- Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
- Marquinhos (Brazil)
- Willian Pacho (Ecudaor)
- Lee Kang-in (South Korea)
PSG faces Marseille on Sunday in Le Classique before we pause for the international break. The Parisians could extend their lead in the standings over their rivals to 19 points with a win.n.
MORE: PSG vs Marseille Odds and Prediction For Ligue 1 Clash
The international head coaches hope that players will get through the game without any injury concerns, with many national teams playing in important games such as the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
The Latest PSG news
WWE Unveils Paris Saint-Germain-Themed Championship Belt
PSG vs Marseille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?
New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges