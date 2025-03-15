PSG

Every PSG Player Who Has Been Called Up for Their National Side in March

The international break will take place from March 17 until March 26.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / PsnewZ

PSG has always had top international players at the club, more than ever over the last several seasons. This means that Luis Enrique will have a quiet training ground after this weekend as players join up with their national sides.

Paris Saint-Germain has 17 players representing nine countries at three levels over the international break. Six players representing France at senior, U21, and U19 levels will be away from the club. That included Desire Doue, who earned his first call-up to the Le Bleus senior team.

PSG midfielder Desire Doue vs Liverpool
IMAGO / Action Plus

Every PSG Player Selected By Their Nations

  • Warren Zaïre-Emery (France)
  • Désiré Doué (France)
  • Bradley Barcola (France)
  • Ousmane Dembélé (France)
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)
  • Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
  • Nuno Mendes (Portugal)
  • João Neves (Portugal)
  • Vitinha (Portugal)
  • Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)
  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia)
  • Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
  • Marquinhos (Brazil)
  • Willian Pacho (Ecudaor)
  • Lee Kang-in (South Korea)
French national team forward Ousmane Dembele
IMAGO / Visionhaus

PSG faces Marseille on Sunday in Le Classique before we pause for the international break. The Parisians could extend their lead in the standings over their rivals to 19 points with a win.n.

MORE: PSG vs Marseille Odds and Prediction For Ligue 1 Clash

The international head coaches hope that players will get through the game without any injury concerns, with many national teams playing in important games such as the UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Latest PSG news

WWE Unveils Paris Saint-Germain-Themed Championship Belt

PSG vs Marseille: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches

Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?

New Theory Regarding Virgil van Dijk's Anfield Tunnel Chat with PSG Hierarchy Emerges

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/International