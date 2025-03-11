Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Donnarumma The Champions League Hero As Penalties See PSG Through
Paris Saint-Germain is into the Champions League quarter-finals after a 1-0 win at Anfield and a penalty shoot-out victory over Liverpool.
The Ligue 1 side got the perfect start with an early goal but then neither side could break the aggregate deadlock. The eventual penalty shoot-out went the way of PSG by a 4-2 scoreline, with Gianluigi Donnarumma saving two and Desire Doue getting the winner.
Liverpool started the game by far the better team and Paris Saint-Germain looked rattled. Mohamed Salah had two very good opportunities and a goal felt inevitable.
Instead, the goal came from PSG after 12 minutes. Dembele picked the ball up in midfield and played Bradley Barcola into the channel. His clever pass into the box was clumsily intercepted by Ibrahima Konate and the ball presented itself to Dembele who just had to poke it in. It was a total sucker-punch, which may be fair given the nature of the first leg.
Liverpool Get Hold Of The Tie
PSG had the better chances in the first half but Liverpool started the second much stronger. The Reds had a goal ruled out for offside and Donnarumma had to produce a good save to stop a Luis Diaz header.
As the half progressed it became clear that PSG had run out of steam. The urgency and chances dried up, whilst Liverpool continued to apply the pressure without creating too many clear chances.
PSG Goes Closest In Extra Time At Anfield
The better chances in the first period of extra-time came the way of PSG but it was 15 minutes lacking in intensity. Luis Enrique opted to bring Lee Kang-in and Warren Zaire-Emery in for Kvaratskhelia and Fabian Ruiz to add some impetus.
PSG again started the second half well and Dembele forced Alisson into a smart save. Almost the entire half was played in Liverpool's half but PSG's incisiveness had gone and penalties became inevitable.
Penalties
Liverpool: Salah (Goal), Nunez (Miss), Jones (Miss)
PSG: Vitinha (Goal), Ramos (Goal), Dembele (Goal), Doue (Goal)
Having won the shoot-out 4-2, PSG will play either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarter-finals.
