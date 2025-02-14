PSG

Toulouse vs PSG Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of PSG's trip to face Toulouse in Ligue 1.

PSG aim to carry on their remarkable Ligue 1 unbeaten record as they travel to the Stadium Municipal to take on mid-table Toulouse on Saturday.

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders are on fire at the moment. They are 10 points clear of 2nd place Marseille and scoring goals for fun. After dispatching Monaco 4-1 in the league last week, they put themselves fully in the ascendancy in their Champions League playoff match with an away 3-0 victory against Brest.

Ousmane Dembélé, playing as a number 9, has been the standout player of late. He has scored 10 goals in his last four games and aims to break a club record, becoming the first PSG player to score in nine consecutive games. hHe's the top scorer among players in Europe's top five leagues in 2025, with 15 goals.

Toulouse, on the other hand, haven't won in their last five and have slipped into 10th place.

Despite being unbeaten in twenty-three Ligue 1 games, it was coincidentally Toulouse who last beat the Parisians in the league, winning 3-1 on PSG's home turf back in May last season.

This was, however, Toulouse's first victory over the French champions since 2016. Here is how the sides have fared in their last five head-to-head matches.

Date

Result

November 11, 2024

PSG 3-0 Toulouse

May 12, 2024

PSG 1-3 Toulouse

August 8, 2023

Toulouse 1-1 PSG

February 4, 2023

PSG 2-1 Toulouse

August 31, 2022

Toulouse 0-3 PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Toulouse

Warren Zaire-Emery remains out with an ankle injury, but Enrique largely has his whole squad at his disposal.

Heading to the Parc de Princes with comfortable 3-0 lead over Brest in the Champions League, there is little need for Enrique to rest anyone and will likely want to maintain their league momentum.

Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Date

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Toulouse vs. Paris Saint Germain Kick-Off Time

Time: 15:05 p.m. EST (12:05 p.m. PST, 9:05 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Toulouse vs. Paris Saint-Germain

United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass

Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

