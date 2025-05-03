Transcript: Luis Enrique And Others' Post-Match Press Conference After PSG’s Loss
PSG suffered a 2-1 loss against Strasbourg in their latest Ligue 1 away clash on May 3. The defeat meant the Parisians' 39-game unbeaten away run came to an end. They have now been defeated in consecutive league games.
Lucas Hernandez's own goal (20') and a strike from Felix Lemarechal (45+2') gave Strasbourg a two goal lead. Bradley Barcola pulled one back (46') but it turned out to be a consolation.
Luis Enrique and others spoke to the media after the game. Read on to know what he said (via Canal Supporters).
Luis Enrique: If I have to be honest, I have to say that we saw a very good match with two teams that tried to play good football. It was a great atmosphere. It must be said that we started with four very young players, who normally play with PSG 's youth teams . That's good. And we finished with five players under 18 or 18. We're trying to move forward and be a strong team. I'm happy with the performance of my players
Senny Mayulu: We were focused. Unfortunately, we didn't win that match, even though we managed to score. Now, we forget that match and focus on Wednesday's match . The large turnover that disrupts the team? No, I don't think so. The coach made changes, he made his choices, he made us play. Unfortunately, we couldn't win. We gave our all, we didn't manage to win. We're going to focus now on what's next.
His message to fans for the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg: First of all, thank you for the support. We're going to try to give it our all, we're going to win this semi-final second leg, we're going to do everything in any case. And thank you for your support again
Warren Zaire-Emery: We did what was necessary all season long. We took it game by game. We played them all the same way. That's what made this team remain undefeated until these last two Ligue 1 matches. We know that it's hard to do what we did, we mustn't trivialize it. We have to continue doing what we're doing. Today, we didn't have a bad match. We conceded two goals, one from a set piece and the other, we had a player down. But, we came back, we tried to get back into the game, we gave everything tonight. Heads turned towards Arsenal ? No, we weren't focused on Wednesday's match. We took this match as we had to take it. We gave everything. We will have to continue like that on Wednesday to do even better and to qualify.
