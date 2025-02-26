Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Defeat Stade Briochin
Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 7-0 win over Stade Briochin as they advanced to the Coupe de France semifinals.
After scoring two goals in the first half, the capital club opened the scoring floodgates in the final 45 minutes. With his three-goal contributions, Désiré Doué was at the heart of the five goals scored in the second half with his three-goal contributions.
MORE: Full Match Highlights For PSG's 7-0 Win Over Stade Briochin In The Coup de France
PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke with beIN Sports. Here's what he had to say following the victory (via Culture PSG).
Q: A big win and no injuries—was it a perfect evening?
Enrique: Yes, perfect, because we achieved our objectives: reaching the semifinals, allowing some players to rest, and giving playing time to others. And I think it was a perfect night of football, with an incredible atmosphere. I'd like to congratulate Stade Briochin on their journey and their fighting spirit as well.
Q: Your squad rotation is working remarkably well, as all of your players—whether they start, come on as substitutes, or don't play—meet the expectations and perform exceptionally. You must be very proud of this group.
Enrique: Yes, it's a goal we have as a team, and I'm delighted that we have so many options, with players eager to wear the jersey and play a part in matches. I think since the start of the season, the team has responded well, grown, and continued to progress, and that's fantastic.
Q: In Europe, people say this is one of the best teams on the continent. From your perspective, how much room for improvement does your team have?
Enrique: Well, every match presents room for improvement. Of course, we never play the same way, and I believe there is a lot of room to grow. We're at the beginning of a project with extremely young players, and we will continue climbing the ranks, especially in the Champions League.
We're starting to see the benefits, as the statistics show how we're performing in this league. We struggled at the start, but we overcame those difficulties. And really, there are no limits—Sky is the limit, as they say in English. Every game brings excitement, energy, and we want to be there and meet those expectations.
Q: Luis Enrique, we have to talk about these unique fans. A 7-0 win tonight—now they'll be expecting 7-0 against Lille and 7-0 against Liverpool.
Enrique: I hope so (laughs). No, but 17 goals in the last three matches—that's not bad at all. Some of the criticism makes me laugh now, but in any case, we'll keep improving and strengthening to go all the way. We won’t be paralyzed by fear or give up—that's the mindset of this team, the objective.
Q: The team is growing, progressing step by step with this youthful energy. And now, everyone is waiting for the Champions League.
Enrique: Well, if you look at Liverpool, which is theoretically in a transition year, they have a top-level coach and remain one of the best teams in Europe. Their results prove it—they're at the top of the table. But I believe we will be in the competition, and we will make it difficult for them. The goal is to fight until the end.
Q: Before we let you go, you’ve had a great career as a player and coach, experiencing different leagues. You've faced Espaly, Le Mans, and tonight Stade Briochin. What’s your take on French football and the talent emerging from lower divisions?
Enrique: I think French football has a bad reputation, but last year, I saw a very high level here. Yes, PSG is dominating right now, but there are very strong teams, and that reflects the quality of French football. Clearly, that’s the lesson to take from all of this.
