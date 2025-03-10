Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead Of Liverpool vs PSG in Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain faces the daunting task of overcoming a one-goal deficit at Anfield in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.
An almighty challenge, however, PSG should take much encouragement from last week's performance against Liverpool where they dominated the majority of the game.
Ahead of the second leg clash, here's what manager Luis Enrique had to say (via PSG.fr).
Q: On preparation
Enrique: We analysed the first leg the day after the game. After that, we prepared the trip to Rennes and now the one to Liverpool. We are preparing for this game in the same way as the others. Tomorrow, we'll see another game between two of the best teams in Europe, two teams with different styles of play. Right now, we're going out of the competition, so we have just one ambition: go onto the pitch and do all we can to turn things round.
Q: On motivation
Enrique: I'm convinced all my players want to play tomorrow. Anfield is a mythical European stadium; and the whole team is motivated. We want to show that we're capable of a great performance, that's our biggest motivation. But in a game like this it's vital to keep your emotions under control.
Q: On the aim
Enrique: Our goal is clear: to try to be better than our opponents. Away matches are always more difficult, but we have confidence in what we do well. We also know what we have to improve. We want to have the ball more than our opponents, and from there, we'll see what possibilities come about.
Q: On the context
Enrique: We know the circumstances will be different to the first leg where we were pushed on by our fans each time we attacked. But I'm always optimistic about my team's qualities. We have to attack together, defend together, and manage to have possession in order to be dangerous. I don't want to be over-thinking things, and that would also have been the same if we had won the first leg. We have come to win.
