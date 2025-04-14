Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde React To Desire Doue's Rapid Rise At PSG
Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue has captivated the football world this 2024-25 season, especially with his performances against Liverpool and Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.
If any casual football fan or someone who doesn't follow PSG closely didn't know who Doue is, they do now. However, the 19-year-old's rise to stardom doesn't come as a surprise to some French players.
In an interview with French media outlet Telefoot, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni acknowledged that he's been aware of the former Rennes player's potential for quite some time (via Le10Sport).
He's a top player. I've known him for a long time because he's the cousin of my best friend. So, he's been telling me about him for quite some time.- Aurelien Tchouameni
Another French player at a Spanish giant, Jules Kounde, mentioned that Doue caught the Barcelona defender's attention while watching Ligue 1 matches from abroad (via Le10Sport).
I knew him because I watched some of PSG's Champions League matches and also Ligue 1. He's a very strong player, and he has constant development. We are really happy to be able to welcome him to the France squad.- Jules Kounde
Doue scored an amazing goal against Aston Villa in PSG's first leg win last week. If the capital club wants to advance to the semifinals, it might need a similar performance from its young star.
