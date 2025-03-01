Fabian Ruiz Explains How PSG Is Different Without Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, & Neymar
The 2024/25 season is the first campaign in which PSG has no true superstar. In the past, the capital club had Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then they transitioned to Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, with Lionel Messi joining them too.
However, now Paris Saint-Germain is putting their faith in young talent that's yet to scratch their potential, such as Desire Doue and Joao Neves.
One player who was part of the superstar era and is now a key piece in this new transition phase under manager Luis Enrique is Fabian Ruiz. While speaking to Movistar, the UEFA Euro 2024 winner shared the difference from the superstar trio to this new dressing room with so many young players (via Foot-Sur7).
Being able to enjoy all three of them together was something unimaginable, unique. Now, we no longer have global stars, but we are a more united team.- Fabian Ruiz
PSG will have their first major test in this post-superstar era when they face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. If the Parisians shock the football world and eliminate the Reds, then they'll get the credit for ushering in this new era that sees the group as the superstar rather than individuals.
However, suppose the Ligue 1 side is eliminated, with Liverpool winning in convincing fashion. In that case, there will be questions about whether not having a superstar player of Mbappe or Neymar's level is the right move for the club.
