Former Aston Villa Boss Pinpoints PSG Defender As The ‘Most Overrated'
PSG have earned qualification to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by beating Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the competition. The Parisians managed a 5-4 aggregate win against the Villans.
After winning the first leg 3-1, they took an early 2-0 lead in the second leg. However, Villa found holes in PSG's defence and struck back thrice. Thanks to the magnificent Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Parisians didn't let Villa restore parity.
Former Aston Villa manager Martin O'Neill has now ripped apart PSG captain Marquinhos. The Brazilian is a club veteran and has made 478 appearances, winning 10 Ligue 1 titles. O'Neill thinks Marquinhos, currently the PSG captain, is massively overrated.
Speaking on Premier Sports, O'Neill said:
Marquinhos, for me, is the most overrated centre-back in European football. I do honestly think that. I think he is way overrated; he is looking in all the time when the ball is being whipped in. If I am his manager, I am expecting him to be dominating in there. I know he has not got the size but I still expect him to dominate. He must be a very decent captain in terms of giving language out.- Martin O'Neill
The job, though, has been done for PSG. They remain active in the hunt for the maiden UEFA Champions League title. The Parisians, already the Ligue 1 winners, are also in the Coupe de France final. Overall, the treble still looks on course.
Next up for PSG will be either Arsenal or Real Madrid, meaning there'll be yet another tantalizing UCL tie in store.
The Latest PSG News:
BBC Pundit Wonders If PSG’s Young Squad Is Seeing UCL Success ‘Too Early’
Ousmane Dembele Shows His Anger At Being Handed Player of the Match After PSG vs Aston Villa
Ousmane Dembele Slams PSG Performance Despite Champions League Success Against Aston Villa
Ezri Konsa Revealed Mindset Aston Villa Had To Scare PSG In Second Leg