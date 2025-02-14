PSG

Luis Enrique Sets New Record As PSG Head Coach After 55 Ligue 1 Games

Enrique has an exceptional record in Ligue 1 since he took charge in July 2023.

Jordan Merritt

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has had a successful 18 months with the Parisians after taking the job in July 2023.

In his first season with the club, Enrique won the domestic treble (Ligue 1, French Cup, Trophée des Champions). He has since captured the Trophée des Champions again and is doing well in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Luis Enrique, PSG
Since taking over, the Spanish coach has managed 55 Ligue 1 games as PSG's head coach, achieving a feat no other Parisian coach has managed during those games.

With the win over Monaco on February 7, Enrique has just lost two Ligue 1 games, winning 38 and drawing 15.

Previous managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Laurent Blanc, and Unai Emery lost more games in that time during their stints in Paris.

Luis Enrique, PSG
Paris Saint-Germain is 21 games into the 2024/25 season and still yet to lose. It's only the third time a PSG team has seen such a feat, the last time during the 2015/16 season.

Only one team has ever gone unbeaten through a Ligue 1 campaign. That was also PSG during the 1994/95 campaign.

Luis Enrique, PSG
Enrique recently signed a contract extension with the club, which will keep him as head coach until 2027.

Jordan Merritt
