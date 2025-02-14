Luis Enrique Sets New Record As PSG Head Coach After 55 Ligue 1 Games
PSG head coach Luis Enrique has had a successful 18 months with the Parisians after taking the job in July 2023.
In his first season with the club, Enrique won the domestic treble (Ligue 1, French Cup, Trophée des Champions). He has since captured the Trophée des Champions again and is doing well in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
Since taking over, the Spanish coach has managed 55 Ligue 1 games as PSG's head coach, achieving a feat no other Parisian coach has managed during those games.
With the win over Monaco on February 7, Enrique has just lost two Ligue 1 games, winning 38 and drawing 15.
Previous managers such as Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Laurent Blanc, and Unai Emery lost more games in that time during their stints in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain is 21 games into the 2024/25 season and still yet to lose. It's only the third time a PSG team has seen such a feat, the last time during the 2015/16 season.
Only one team has ever gone unbeaten through a Ligue 1 campaign. That was also PSG during the 1994/95 campaign.
Enrique recently signed a contract extension with the club, which will keep him as head coach until 2027.
