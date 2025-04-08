Ronaldinho Heaps Praise On PSG Ace Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele is having a phenomenal campaign for PSG this term. The Frenchman has been scoring left and right and has already picked up 32 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances.
Dembele's talent has never been in doubt since he burst onto the scene as a promising teenager at Borussia Dortmund. However, he always underdelivered even for Barcelona.
It looks like Dembele has finally reached his true potential, which has a very high ceiling. Former PSG star Ronaldinho has now name-dropped Dembele as a player he has been impressed by this season. Speaking to L'Equipe, the Brazilian icon said:
There's Ousmane Dembele at PSG. I like him a lot. He has a slightly Brazilian style! He's disconcerting, he invents, he provokes. He's often unreadable and, what's more, he scores a lot of goals. He's revealing himself, bursting into a different role than he did at PSG last year or at Barcelona before that.- Ronaldinho
Riding on Dembele's rich vein of form, PSG have been performing exceptionally this season. They are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, leading the Ligue 1 table, and are also in the French Cup final.
Luis Enrique's side have a UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Aston Villa with the first leg at Parc des Princes on April 9.
An in-form Ousmane Dembele could turn out to be the deciding factor in such high-profile games. Players like Bradley Barcola, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, and more have also been in stellar form for PSG this season.
