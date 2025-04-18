Neymar Net Worth 2025
One of the most iconic Brazilian players in the last decade, Neymar has won plenty of trophies and individual accolades. He is back at Brasileiro Série A side Santos, where it all started as a young boy.
After leaving Brazil at the age of 21, Neymar joined Spanish giants Barcelona and, after four seasons, Paris Saint-Germain. The French club paid $252 million, the amount of his release clause, and set the record for a transfer fee that still stands today.
The Brazilian forward then moved to the Saudi Pro League, which saw a considerable increase in his salary. However, after just 18 months, he returned to Brazil.
Neymar has picked up plenty of sponsorships and endorsements over the years, but over the last several years, he has invested his money wisely into business ventures. At 33, he is one of the wealthiest soccer players in the world.
Name
Neymar
Net Worth
$350 million
Source of Wealth
Soccer, Sponsorships
Salary
$160 million
Business (Ownership)
NR Sports
Sponsorships
PUMA, Red Bull, Beats Electronics, Gilette, MasterCard,
What is Neymar's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neymar is worth $350 million in 2025. Just under half of that comes from his annual wages and bonuses. The vast amount has come from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, despite the Brazilian moving to his boyhood club, Santos, and taking a huge wage drop.
Neymar burst onto the scene as a teenage sensation in Brazil and, at 18, was soon debuting for Brazil. Since then, he has become the leading scorer for his nation, with 79 goals in 128 appearances. After several seasons with Santos, he moved to European giants Barcelona at 21, later than most talented Brazilians.
After his stop in Spain, he moved to French side PSG, becoming the most expensive transfer in world soccer history. The Parisians matched his release clause, which was set at $252 million, and stayed for several seasons in the French capital.
Neymar then moved to Saudi Arabia and had a disappointing time at Al Hilal due to injuries. After 18 months, he moved back to Brazil. With his contract terminated, he picked up a considerable chunk of his outstanding wages. ESPN reported that he forfeited between $25 million and $30 million from the $65 million remaining on his contract. However, he had already cashed in a significant amount from his 2024-25 contract with the club.
Neymar's Salary
As mentioned, Neymar did not receive his full-season salary as his contract was terminated in January. However, he earned an eye-watering $115 million in just the six months he was there from June 30, 2024, according to French outlet Foot Mercato (via The Daily Mail).
Neymar signed a six-month contract with Santos, and multiple outlets reported he took a 99% pay cut. He is said to be earning $43,000 a week, which would add up to around $1.2 million. However, he is said to own 90% of his image rights with the club, which will be a significant incom.
Neymar's Businesses
Like many soccer players, Neymar has a business that helps with his image management, career, and various business interests. It is named NR Sports and is a family-run company. Founded in 2006, they have other sports athletes on the books, including Thiago Braz, a Brazilian pole vaulter.
Neymar's Sponsorships and Endorsements
Neymar has been one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world over the last 15 years and still is today, at 33. This has led to plenty of companies wanting the Brazilian as their face. One of his most significant sources of income comes from sports clothing and footwear company PUMA. Neymar also had a 15-year deal with Nike, earning around $104 million, but switched to PUMA in 2020. He is said to be doubling his annual deal, now $29 million.
Neymar's boot deal brings in more money than Lionel Messi's (Adidas) and Cristiano Ronaldo's (Nike) deals. It was also the biggest deal in PUMA's history.
The Brazilian also works alongside the Austrian energy drink brand Red Bull. They help Neymar with his non-profit organization, helping with his annual five-a-side tournament, the Red Bull Neymar Jr Five. Other brands, such as Gillette shaving company and audio manufacturer Beats, sponsor Neymar to appear in advertisements, and all three reportedly pay the 33-year-old around $4 million annually.
Neymar is a big name in the gaming and casino games industry as well. He is a global ambassador for the online casino brand Blaze, which also sponsors his club side Santos, and has reportedly boosted the company's image in Brazil. Neymar has also partnered with Epic Games and EA. He became a playable character in the wildly popular video game, Fortnite. He has also been the cover star of the popular EA game FIFA, now named EA Sports FC, where he is featured in video and mobile games.
Known for his fashion and style, Neymar is an ambassador for the clothing brand REPLY Jeans and has his own collection. He also has his own fragrance line with Diesel, 'Spirit Of The Brave'.
Neymar has 229 million followers on Instagram and is a frequent poster on his account. This has resulted in numerous endorsements on his timeline, including those of PUMA and other companies within Brazil and worldwide. The mobile game efootball, food company Cacao Alimentos (for the company), and Mercado Livre (online auction company), to name a few.
Netflix produced a documentary series in 2022 showing Neymar on and off the field during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. It was called Neymar: The Perfect Chaos and shows a bit of his early life in Brazil.
Other brands Neymar has worked with include MasterCard, Qatar National Bank, Honda, and many more. His popularity is still high despite playing back in Brazil, which will lead to further sponsorships and endorsements in the future.
