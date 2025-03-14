Anfield Exodus as Liverpool Starter Could Favor Move to PSG Over a New Deal
Liverpool could see an exodus of players from the club this summer. Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract after this season, with no new deals agreed.
Alexander-Arnold looks to be heading to Real Madrid, with talks of Saudi Pro League interest in Salah. However, a player with a contract until 2026 has been rumored to prefer a move to PSG instead of signing a new contract.
SportsZone has reported that Ibrahima Konate currently prefers a move to the Parisians over signing the new contract that the Premier League leaders have offered. However, they may come in with a new deal.
If Konate does not sign a new contract after the 2024/25 season, Liverpool may look to cash in with just one year left on his current contract. They don't want to be left in the same situation as Alexander-Arnold, Salah, and van Dijk, who could all leave without the club receiving a transfer fee.
Konate is just 25 years old, so he has plenty of seasons ahead of him; it would be an excellent signing for PSG, who are looking for a top talent to partner Marquinhos, who will be 31 when next season begins.
Paris Saint-Germain, who recently beat Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 on penalties, will look to beat them again by taking Konate away from the English side.
The Latest PSG News:
Unai Emery Reacts to Facing Former Club PSG in the UEFA Champions League
The Reason Marco Asensio Can Play Against PSG In The Champions League
Arne Slot Reveals Why Liverpool’s Elimination Against PSG Feels 'Unfair'
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi Praises PSG's Fans After Champions League Win Over Liverpool