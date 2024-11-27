Breaking Down Impact of Vernon Adams Jr. Trade to Calgary
The news all CFL fans have been waiting on for over the last week-plus is here: quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is on the move.
On Tuesday, the CFL announced that the BC Lions traded Adams, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick to the Calgary Stampeders. The Lions also acquired a 2025 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.
“We’re excited to bring Vernon to Calgary,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We know he is a dynamic player and great leader and we look forward to him bringing his big talents to the Red and White.”
“I am super excited to be a Stampeder,” said Adams. “I’ve always wanted to play for Dave and an organization like Calgary – so much rich history and culture. I’m pumped I get to link back up with Beau Baldwin as well. I’m ready to get to work.”
Adams is coming off the best two-year stretch of his CFL career, leading the Lions to the playoffs twice while passing for 7,698 yards and 51 total touchdowns. Calgary will be his fifth CFL team since his career started in 2016. He led the league in passing yards in 2023 and tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns in 2019, the same year he was named a CFL East All-Star.
Calgary finally finds its replacement for Bo Levi Mitchell, which it has been looking for over the past two years. Jake Maier held that position at that time, and the Stampeders stumbled to their worst season in two decades. The move means Maier most likely won't be back for the Stampeders.
P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the Stampeders roster after he signed a contract with the team in the offseason. Walker hasn't played a down in the CFL yet, but his NFL background will at least have him as a backup to Adams.
Going into 2025, Adams will be the favorite to start in Calgary as the 31-year-old is playing the best football of his career. He will have the pressure to turn things around quickly as many believe Dickenson is on his last legs in Calgary if things don't improve this season.
On the Lions side, the move was no surprise as new Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden announced that Adams would be traded last week. BC signed Nathan Rourke to the most expensive contract in CFL history, so he is the franchise's future over the next two seasons.
The focus shifts to the Lions finding a new head coach to join forces with Rourke to turn things around for a team with Grey Cup hopes in 2024. Calgary will look to be aggressive in the offseason as the Stampeders go all out to get back to the playoffs with a new quarterback leading the way.
