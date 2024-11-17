111th Grey Cup Game Preview: Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The moment has arrived. The 2024 CFL season concludes with the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers slugging it out for the 111th Grey Cup on Sunday night.
Toronto pulled off a major upset last week in the East Final against the Montreal Alouettes 30-28 to claim the East title. The Argos had to do it in part without their starting quarterback Chad Kelly, who suffered a season-ending leg injury that could keep him out of the start of the 2025 season. Toronto finished second in the East Division with a 10-8 record and had to beat the Ottawa Redblacks and the Alouettes to get to the Grey Cup.
Winnipeg had an easier time in the West Final as they took care of the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-22 last week. The Bombers are led by the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian and Most Outstanding Player winner, Brady Oliveira, who rushed for over 1,300 yards in the regular season. After starting with a 2-6 record, Winnipeg finished an impressive 11-7 and ranked first in total defense.
Game Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -9, O/U 49.5
Date/Location: Sunday, November 17, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 6:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: CTV, TSN, CBS Sports Network, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Kelly's leg injury is the most significant on the latest injury report, and Nick Arbuckle will take over as the starter. The only other player listed as out is defensive back Jamie Harry, who won't play with a hip injury.
The Bombers will be without defensive back Jake Kelly as he is dealing with a knee injury. Winnipeg will have Nic Demski in the starting lineup despite his ankle injury, but Drew Wolitarsky was not listed on the depth chart as his ribs are banged up. Woods is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but did not appear on the Bombers' depth chart.
Depth Charts
One key position to watch out for is quarterback. Arbuckle is the starter, but Cameron Dukes is listed as the backup, and Bryan Scott is third. All other positions appear to be intact.
Winnipeg will only have two running backs on the depth chart with Oliveira expected to carry the load and Johnny Augustine backing him up. There are no other major changes to the depth chart as the Bombers have been getting healthier over the last couple of months for the playoffs.
SI.com's Mike Mitchell's Prediction
In their head-to-head meetings this year, the Bombers and Argos have produced two of the lowest-scoring games of the CFL season: a 16-14 Bombers loss to the QB combo of Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle back in July, followed by a 14-11 Winnipeg loss at home to Toronto last month.
They were the only two blemishes on the Bombers' rise from the ashes to another Grey Cup after a 2-5 start.
If any CFL team can find a way to squeak by the Bombers with less-than-stellar QB play in a defensive battle, it's Toronto. They seem to match up well.
However, the third time won't be a charm for the Boatmen. Mike O Shea's squad is peaking. They'll have the answers for an Argos team that will need all three phases to win, and it's too tall of a task for Toronto. Bombers get revenge on the team that thwarted a 3-peat two years ago and will cement their dynasty in the process.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 29, Toronto Argonauts 16
SI.com's Anthony Miller's Prediction
All the attention has been on Arbuckle and how he would respond as the starter in the biggest game of his career. The good news is that he has running back Ka'Deem Carey, one of the top backs in the CFL, to help in the running game on early downs. He is also backed by the best defensive line in the league as the unit has produced more sacks than any other defensive line this season.
The problem is that Winnipeg's defense has been historically good this season, and the strength of this unit is its ability to hold offenses out of the end zone inside the 20-yard line. It helps to have a veteran quarterback in Zach Collaros, the best player in the CFL in Oliveira, and offensive weapons like wide receiver Kenny Lawler, who is coming off a three-touchdown performance last week.
Toronto has played Winnipeg tough this season and the matchups have been low-scoring. Defense will be the name of the game; whoever can create more turnovers and allow no touchdowns in the red zone should win. While this game will be closer than most experts think, the Bombers won't be denied their dynasty like they were last year against Montreal.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23, Toronto Argonauts 17
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
