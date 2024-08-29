BC Lions Bring Back 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player
The BC Lions continue to be aggressive in turning the season around as they are bringing back their best defensive player from last year.
TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported Wednesday night that defensive end Mathieu Betts signed with BC for the remainder of the regular season. There is no marketing money involved in the deal, unlike the Lions’ other big in-season signing of quarterback Nathan Rourke. Betts is expected to suit up on Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks.
Betts was part of the final roster cutdown with the Detroit Lions in the NFL this week. He finished the preseason with four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in three games. Back in February, Betts signed with Detroit in the hopes of making the NFL.
It’s a return home for Betts as he spent the last two seasons with BC, posting the best statistics of his career. Last year, Betts made the All-CFL team after racking up 45 total tackles, a league-high 18 sacks and four forced fumbles in 18 games. He made seven sacks for the Lions in 2022.
The Edmonton Elks originally selected Betts with the third overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. He played two seasons with Edmonton, amassing 13 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in eight games.
BC’s salary cap situation is something Lalji also touched on as it is a soft cap, and the Lions will most likely be over. That will result in a fine and could cost them a draft pick. It’s something fans have seen in the past when a team hosts the Grey Cup and wants to go all in to get there.
The Lions look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Redblacks to kick off the Labour Day weekend on Saturday night.
