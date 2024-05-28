BC Lions Surprisingly Release Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers QB, Starting RB Among Cuts
The last week of the CFL preseason begins this week with eight teams in action in four games. All nine teams are looking to finalize rosters before the regular season opens June 6 with the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes visiting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
One team put in a lot of work on Monday with the BC Lions releasing eight players. Here are all the players who will hit the free agent market:
- Joe Beckett, LB (American)
- KeSean Brown, LB (American)
- Tyon Davis, DB (American)
- Taylor Grimes, WR (American)
- Taquan Mizzell, RB (American)
- Dakota Prukop, QB (American)
- Jassin States-McClean, DB (National)
- Mataio Talalemotu, WR (American)
The most notable name on the list is quarterback Dakota Prukop who signed with the Lions during the offseason. Prukop played in BC’s 30-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders last week throwing for 56 yards and rushing for nine yards. The 30-year-old quarterback played the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers mostly used in short-yardage situations.
Another big surprise was running back Taquan Mizzell who was a starter in the backfield for the Lions last year. Mizzell rushed for 773 yards and three touchdowns, adding 291 receiving yards and two majors in 14 games for the Lions.
BC concludes its preseason on Friday as the Lions face the Edmonton Elks. The team’s first regular season game will be on the road against the Toronto Argonauts on June 9.
