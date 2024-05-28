Busy Hamilton Tiger-Cats Sign Former NFL Receiver, Texas A&M Punter Among Flurry of Transactions
With one more week to go before the regular season, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added talent to the roster. The team announced Monday the signing of three players, but also released a player and placed another on the suspended list.
Here are the players who were signed or moved:
- David Menard, DL (Signed)
- Dezmon Patman, WR (Signed)
- Nik Constantinou, P (Signed)
- Shabari Davis Jr., DB (Suspended List)
- Jarrod Hewitt, DL (Released)
Menard comes in with a wealth of experience for the Tiger-Cats after playing in every regular season game for the BC Lions last year, racking up 14 defensive tackles and three sacks. He has also played for the Montreal Alouettes during his nine-season career in the CFL.
Patmon played in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts for 10 games, catching four passes for 45 yards and one score. He also played for the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers. Patmon most recently played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL and was in training camp with the Lions this month.
Constantinou was picked in the first round of the CFL Global Draft this year by Hamilton. He punted for Texas A&M last year, averaging 41.3 yards per punt and 17 punts landing inside the 20-yard line.
The Tiger-Cats finish the preseason on Friday as they face the Toronto Argonauts. They open the regular season June 7on the road at the Calgary Stampeders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.