Calgary Stampeders Bench Jake Maier in Favor of Former Utah State Starter
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson made a surprising change at quarterback as he has named Logan Bonner the new starter, replacing Jake Maier.
Maier has been the starter since 2022 when he took over for Bo Levi Mitchell. He is currently second in the CFL in passing yards with 2,921 yards and has thrown 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He’s coming off his worst start of the season in Calgary’s 35-20 loss to the Edmonton Elks as he threw four interceptions in the game.
Bonner will be making his first CFL start and is in his second year in the league. He has played in 15 career games, but this season is his first to throw in a game as he has completed eight of his 14 passes for 94 yards in two games.
Prior to his CFL career, Bonner played six seasons in college with Arkansas State and Utah State. His final college stats include 7,531 yards and 72 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.
It’s a bold move for the Stampeders as they are riding a three-game losing streak, owning a 4-7 record and currently standing at fourth in the West Division. They have a rematch with the Edmonton Elks on Saturday as they avoid falling to last place.
