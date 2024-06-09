CFL 2024 Season Preview: Can BC Lions Win First Grey Cup at Home Since 2011?
It has been two seasons of the BC Lions proving to be one of the best teams in the CFL but always falling short of making the Grey Cup.
In 2023, the Lions finished with a 12-6 record and just behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the West Division title. It was an overall strong regular season but the team lost two of their last three games entering the playoffs.
BC picked up a 41-30 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the first round of the playoffs to set up a second straight West Final against the Bombers. Once again, the high-flying Bombers took down the Lions 24-13 to go to the Grey Cup and sent the Lions home.
BC Lions 2024 Outlook
The biggest loss of the offseason for the Lions was CFL sack leader from 2023 Mathieu Betts heading to the NFL to play for the other Lions team in NFL in Detroit. Betts was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player after 18 sacks on the season. Watch for Sione Teuhema and former Saskatchewan Roughrider Pete Robertson to step up in Betts’ place as each had seven sacks a season ago.
BC does have its top tackler from 2023 Ben Hladik back after racking up his first 100-plus tackle season of his career. Josh Woods and Patrick Rene after two other guys to watch out for as Rene plays in the secondary and will be the SAM linebacker.
Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is a key figure on offense after having the best season of his career last year throwing for 4,769 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding 324 yards and a major on the ground. Adams has become more of a pocket passer, but still a dangerous threat on the ground.
The backfield will look different with former Montreal Alouettes 1,000-yard rusher William Stanback now starting at running back. Adams has other weapons as his top two receivers include Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins who are both coming off 1,000-yard seasons. Hatcher starts the season on the six-game injured list so watch for Jevon Cottoy, Justin McInnis and newcomer Travis Fulgham to step up in his place.
Head coach Rick Campbell continues to put together a good team who is competitive and wins games. At some point, Lions fans are going to want to see different results on the field. The Grey Cup is in British Columbia this year, so the pressure is on the Lions to get to the title game. The talent is there, but can they get past Winnipeg to get there?
