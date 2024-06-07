CFL 2024 Season Preview: Will Calgary Stampeders Get Back to Traditional Winning Ways?
Last season was unusual for the Calgary Stampeders as they did something they haven’t done since 2007: Finish with a losing record.
The season started ugly with a 4-11 record at one point. Calgary needed wins in two of its last three games to earn a playoff spot. A West Semifinal matchup against the BC Lions ended with a 41-30 loss to end the Stampeders season.
Although Calgary kept its 18-season playoff streak alive, the Stampeders entered the offseason with more questions than answers about the future of the club.
Calgary Stampeders 2024 Outlook
Quarterback Jake Maier completed his first season as the starter, taking over for the legendary Bo Levi Mitchell with mixed results. The turnovers need to be cleaned up, but Maier showed he’s got a future in the CFL. The addition of Matthew Shiltz from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats could give Maier a strong enough challenge to improve his play.
Calgary's most important offseason signing was in the secondary and the acquisition of former Winnipeg cornerback and 2023 CFL interception leader Demerio Houston. He gives the Stampeders one of the more talented secondaries in the league.
Wide receiver Malik Henry’s season-ending Achilles injury during training camp put a damper on the passing game. Cam Echols replaces him in the starting lineup. Calgary has other weapons, and they will lean on Reggie Begelton and Marken Michel to step up in his place.
Calgary hopes Maier makes a leap as the starter and can get the Stampeders back to the right side of the record. BC and Winnipeg are the favorites in the West Division, so if Calgary has a repeat of 2023, major changes could be on the horizon.
