CFL 2024 Season Preview: Will Corey Mace Turn Around Saskatchewan Roughriders?
The last two seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been forgetful at best as the team has finished 6-12 in both years.
Surprisingly, the team got off to a 6-5 start last year and hopes for the playoffs were high. That fell apart quickly with a seven-game losing streak to end the season. Quarterback Trevor Harris’ injury and instability at quarterback didn’t help matters during the year.
The team decided to move on from former head coach Craig Dickenson and hand the reins to former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace. Mace’s task will be to get the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 2024 Outlook
Mace went to work quickly to help Harris on offense, bringing in one of his former players in running back A.J. Ouellette. The move was meant to set the tone in the running game and take the pressure off the passing game. It helped having starting right tackle Jermarcus Hardrick from Winnipeg join the roster and improve the offensive line.
Harris won’t be short of wide receiver talent with Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus teaming up as one of the best receiver duos in the CFL. Watch out for Jerreth Sterns to take a big step in year two as the new number three receiver on the team.
The defense has been built up with some new pieces in place with former Hamilton linebacker Jameer Thurman taking over in the middle and former Hamilton pass rusher Malik Carney joining the defensive line. Saskatchewan’s leading tackler in 2023 Larry Dean is retired and working in the team’s front office, leaving Thurman and C.J. Reavis to handle the linebackers.
If there is any team in the CFL that has the makings of copying what the Montreal Alouettes did last year, it would be Saskatchewan. Mace shows a lot of promise and the Riders picked up a lot of talent in the offseason. This could be a sleeper team in the playoff hunt and at least an improved team if anything.
