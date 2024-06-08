CFL 2024 Season Week 1 Preview, Prediction: BC Lions at Toronto Argonauts
The opening week of the CFL 2024 regular season sees a matchup pitting two teams that fell one game shy of a Grey Cup appearance in 2023 in the BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts.
On paper, the pairing suggests a showdown of league elites. However, quite a bit has changed for both sides, but more on the Toronto side of the equation, presenting a tale of two opposites.
BC has brought back nearly the same central cast of characters who have won 24 games in the last two seasons, from the team's coaching staff to a star-studded roster highlighted by star quarterback Vernon Adams. As a result, they are legitimate contenders to win it all in 2024.
On the other hand, the Boatmen have lost difference makers on the field and off since their bitter demise in the East Final. Paramount among them is CFL Most Outstanding Player Chad Kelly, who has been banished from the league for at least a half season. As a result, the Double Blue are dressed in doubt heading into a new season.
Game Information
Line: Lions -6, O/U 47
Date/Location: Sunday, June 9, 2024, BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. EST
Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12C. Winds NW at 15 to 30 km/h.
TV/Streaming: TSN, CFL+, RDS
Injury Report/Inactives/Depth Charts
The Argos are banged up at wide receiver. David Ungerer III (hamstring) and rookie Kevin Mital (foot) are out for at least six games. Damonte Coxie (hamstring) has been limited all week and is also out of action with the hopes of returning for the next game.
Up from the practice roster and into the starting lineup at wideout are CFL rookie Makai Polk and veteran Richie Sindani.
Defensively, Toronto will be without defensive back Tunde Adeleke (knee-6 game injured list) and Shawn Oakman (1-game). Toronto's thin secondary will also be without cornerback Jamie Harry (hip). Leonard Johnson gets the call on the boundary side, while Benjie Frankin man's corner on the opposite flank. Jonathan Eduoard will back up both.
BC will be missing defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (knee), and Francis Bemiy Jr. (hamstring).
Keys To Victory
Last season, the formerly Corey Mace-led Argonauts defense flustered Vernon Adams into an ungodly six interceptions. Toronto did that by causing mass confusion in its blitz and coverage packages.
The Argos, now led on defense by co-coordinators Kevin Eiben and Will Fields, will likely borrow several pages from last year's gameplan against BC despite having so many different faces in their secondary.
Expect 'Big Play' VA to come into Sunday night's game in Toronto highly motivated to redeem himself. The Lions should and will test Toronto's secondary, particularly at cornerback and on the boundary. The Argos have lost superstars in that area and are playing several unknowns in their stead.
When starting an inexperienced pivot in Cameron Dukes, forcing turnovers on defense can make his job more manageable. It could also help boost the energy of Toronto's crowd at BMO. Dukes is not playing with a full deck at receiver, so it will be imperative that the Argos' stellar offensive line controls B.C. at the line of scrimmage.
It's a battle the Boatmen must win if they want to pull off the upset.
Prediction
Last July, the then-defending Grey Cup champion Argos flexed their muscles, bludgeoning the Lions 45-21 at home. Nearly a year later, The Leos are walking into BMO Field as six-point road favorites on Sunday night, even though British Columbia hasn't won in Toronto since 2019. That's because they are facing an Argonauts team that barely resembles a club that won a record-tying 16 games a season ago.
BC are heavy favorites for a reason. The Lions are a fully established team facing off with a fractured one.
Lions 36, Argonauts 18
