CFL 2024 Season Week 13 Game Preview: Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
One of the biggest weekends of the CFL season concludes with a doubleheader, which kicks off with the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Monday.
It feels like not enough people are talking about the Argos (6-4), who are riding a two-game winning streak and are starting to hit their groove again with quarterback Chad Kelly back in the lineup. Toronto had one of its most memorable wins last week after scoring a rare game-winning rouge as time expired to beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Argos defense has been stellar as they are the second-ranked unit in the CFL, allowing 342.3 yards per game.
A Tiger-Cats (2-9) loss on Monday would certainly feel like the nail in the coffin for Hamilton, as they have lost four straight games and have been dealing with injuries. The quarterback position has not been where they want it to be; Taylor Powell is out with his head injury, and Bo Levi Mitchell has put up the yards, but it has yet to result in wins. Hamilton is a true anomaly where stats tell a much different story than the actual results of blowout losses and costly mental mistakes, which are degrading what has been the number one offensive unit.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Argonauts -5, O/U 53
Date/Location: Monday, September 2, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 2:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 21 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Toronto is light on the injury report, with two of its three players out with injuries, including wide receiver Tommy Nield (hand) and defensive lineman Jordan Williams (ankle). Punter John Haggerty is questionable with a back injury but did practice all week for the Argos.
Hamilton is dealing with injuries, but it appears that just two players will miss the game, with offensive lineman Quinton Barrow being out with a knee injury and defensive lineman Luke Brubacher listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Other notes from the injury report: running back James Butler is healthy but was not on the depth chart, and right tackle Jordan Murray (healthy) and defensive back Jamal Peters (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup Monday.
Keys to Victory
This week's game plan for Toronto is simple: let Kelly rip it. Hamilton's secondary has been prone to allowing big plays in the passing game and the Argos have the weapons to do so. While Mitchell has shown more mobility this season, that's because his offensive line has been inconsistent in pass protection so Toronto's stellar front seven needs to pressure Mitchell all game.
Hamilton's offense has no problems moving the ball, but a lot of that comes when the team is down big. Mitchell has to protect the football and let backup running back Greg Bell get touches on the ground and through the air. Scoring is going to be key so the Tiger-Cats have to stay ahead of the chains through all four quarters.
Prediction
There is only a little faith in Hamilton right now, even though the Ti-Cats are capable of putting up points. Toronto is poised for a playoff run and another go at a Grey Cup. Kelly would like to get into the end zone in this game and will have plenty of chances against one of the weaker defenses in the CFL.
Toronto Argonauts 34, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 26
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.