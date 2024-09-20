CFL 2024 Season Week 16 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Toronto Argonauts are facing off on Friday night as each team looks to keep its winning ways going.
Hamilton (4-9) has won two consecutive games, including a 37-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 15. The offense for the Tiger-Cats remains the best in the CFL, but their defense has stepped up, going from allowing 33.4 points per game in the first 10 matchups to 25 points per game in the last three. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has shown improvement since being benched for Taylor Powell and leads the CFL in passing yards (3,682) and passing touchdowns (23).
Toronto (7-6) had a nice bounce-back game last week as the Argos beat the BC Lions 33-17, aided by seven sacks from the defense. That’s been the key this season for the Argos as the defense is ranked second in total defense (347.6). Quarterback Chad Kelly had his best game of the year last week with over 300 total yards and two touchdowns.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Argonauts -6.5, O/U 53
Date/Location: Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 21 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Hamilton won’t have five players on the field due to injury. Wide receiver Jordan Byrd (knee), defensive lineman Luke Brubacher (shoulder), offensive lineman Felix Garand-Gauthier (knee), wide receiver Jonathan Moxey (hamstring) and Casey Sayles (abdominal) won’t play on Friday. Running back Greg Bell is doubtful to play with an Achilles injury, but James Butler is back for the Tiger-Cats.
The Argos don’t have as many players out as three won’t be on the field, including wide receiver Dejon Brissett (knee), linebacker Jonathan Jones (hamstring) and offensive lineman Gregor Mackellar. Wide receiver Janarion Grant (chest) is listed as doubtful and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna (shoulder) is questionable to play.
Keys to Victory
With Butler returning, the Tiger-Cats shouldn’t lose a beat in the running game despite Bell being out. Mitchell has thrown just one interception in the last three games, so as long as he protects the football, Hamilton should be able to move the ball down the field and score.
The Argos don’t have a lot of their key players in the game with two wide receivers out and one of their top pass rushers not healthy. Kelly will be asked to do more of what he did last week with the key being to protect the football, which he has struggled with at times.
Prediction
Two weeks ago, many experts would have called for an Argos blowout win over the Tiger-Cats. With the improvements on offense and defense, Hamilton will keep this game competitive. Ultimately, defenses always find ways to impact a game. Toronto’s has been more consistent and will lead the Argos to a big win on the road.
Toronto Argonauts 27, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 21
